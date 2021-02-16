Vaccninate NEPA Banner

Vaccinate NEPA: VA officials look to get vulnerable veterans vaccinated

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Northeastern and central Pennsylvania is home to a large veteran population of more than 140,000 in 18 counties. Many vets who live in the region are 65 or older or have underlying health conditions or existing health behaviors which qualify them for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center Director Russell Lloyd says it is critical to get the veteran population vaccinated to protect the health of vets and the communities where they live. He says veterans who qualify for the COVID-19 vaccine play an important role in developing herd immunity against the coronavirus.

Mr. Lloyd says doing so will allow the VA to return to a greater normalcy including its Community Living Center nursing facility which has not allowed visitors since pandemic restrictions began last year.

