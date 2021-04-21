Vaccinate NEPA: Traveling across counties to get the vaccine

SAYRE, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) —The push to get Pennsylvanians vaccinated continued Wednesday in this rural community of Sayre in Bradford County. But now there’s a shift in focus from mass clinics to your local physicians office.

On Wednesday, Governor Wolf visited a COVID vaccine clinic run by Guthrie Health System in Sayre.

According to the department of health less than 10,000 people in the county have been fully vaccinated.

The governor attributes that to vaccine hesitancy as it expands across the commonwealth.

But they are looking for ways to educate and reach those who are hesitant.

“As the network of providers expands it gets into the hands of pediatricians, family physicians,” said Governor Tom Wolf.

Governor Wolf hopes the relationship between patients and their family doctors will sway more Pennsylvanians to get vaccinated. But in order for that to happen, the vaccine supply still needs to increase.

“I think another big part is convenience so I think the president’s view of making sure everyone is within five miles of the vaccine provider is also something that’s going to make a difference.”

But until that moment comes people in rural areas are willing to travel to the Guthrie-run site.

“Oh, I’m comfortable! I used to be up from up this way over Troy and I know the area, so it didn’t bother me at all,” said Lori Shablum, newly vaccinated Meshoppen resident.

Dennis Crandle from Bradford County also didn’t mind the 45 minute drive to get his shots. While he was not hesitant to get the vaccine, he knows some who are.

“My mother hasn’t gotten one yet, she was waiting for the Johnson and Johnson but I don’t know if she gets it she will,” said Dennis Crandle newly vaccinated Sylvania resident.

Crandle says getting vaccinated brings relief and the freedoms to travel.

“My son lives in Florida and I haven’t seen him in a year-and-a-half, so I’d really like to go down to Florida to see my son,” he added.

The governor ending his visit Wednesday encouraging those who haven’t made an appointment yet, to make one.