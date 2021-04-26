Vaccinate NEPA: The race to vaccinate continues as Johnson & Johnson pause lifted

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — All three COVID-19 vaccines authorized in the United States are available as the pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been lifted. In Pennsylvania, the race continues to vaccinate as many people as possible.

When we take a look at the numbers from the CDC and keep our eyes focused on the end of this pandemic, it’s relatively promising.

The CDC says more than six million Pennsylvanians have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

When you factor in that roughly 20 percent of Pennsylvanians are under the age of 18 and most are not eligible for a vaccine yet, the 47 percent of the state that’s been vaccinated translates to more than half of those eligible.

Of course, one thing we’ve seen trend is vaccine hesitancy. But with the reinstating of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine being administered, folks like Dr. Graham Snyder with UPMC say, we’re closer to more people trusting the process.

“A magnifying glass has been held to these vaccines to make sure if there is any potential risk that we understand it well. And this recent event with Johnson & Johnson vaccine represents that scrutiny,” he said.

A new work week begins and with it, efforts to vaccinate with supply increasing across the commonwealth.