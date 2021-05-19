Vaccinate NEPA: The race to get children vaccinated

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — First doses of the Pfizer vaccine are being administered to children ages 12-17 at the Adolescent Vaccination Clinic at the Pavilion at Montage in Scranton.

The clinic comes at a time when a race is on to get children vaccinated as COVID variant cases climb dramatically in this age group.

Hometown Healthcare of NEPA is hosting the clinic at the pavilion from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Adults can register too. Registration can be done online or in person.

Nearly 1,300 doses are set aside for 2nd doses for those who received their first shot on April 28. There is no need to register for the second dose.

Healthbeat reporter Mark Hiller will have more on the initiative to get adolescents vaccinated on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.