Vaccinate NEPA: The length of the coronavirus vaccine’s efficacy

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Local doctors are answering your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine. Dr. Rutul Dalal, medical director of infectious diseases at UPMC answered today’s question.

A viewer asked: “Once I receive both COVID vaccine doses, how long will I be protected from COVID?”

“So typically, like you know you would need at least two weeks post your second vaccine dose to be protected. But, then the studies are ongoing in regard to how long each particular vaccine is going to be protective. So far preliminary studies say at least 6 months of protection with the hope of at least being covered for one year. But again, theses are prospective studies. As soon as these vaccines reach their one-year mark, there will be more analysis done and we will have more information. It’s more important for you and your loved ones and others in the community, in respect to how long they last, everyone should get the vaccine. The preliminary study shows great promise. but there would be a possibility that we need a booster, that’s work in progress. At least for the next 6 months for sure, there is evidence that there is enough protection,” Dr. Dalal said.

