Vaccinate NEPA: The future of J&J vaccines in doctor’s offices.

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Eyewitness News asked Doctor Pragya Dhaubhadel, the Director of Infection Prevention and Control for Geisinger Northeast, about the future of J&J vaccines in doctor’s offices.

A viewer named Janice asks, “will doctor’s offices offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, as they offer the flu vaccine?”

“Well Janice, this it too hard to tell. We don’t know what would be the permanent scheduling for covid-19 will be, and we all know that there’s a lot of research and trials going on amongst all the vaccines that are approved and online, as well, as it includes Johnson & Johnson as well. So, the results of this trial as well as times will tell us whether one dose is enough or if a booster is needed and at this time we are unable to make that determination.”

