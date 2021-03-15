Vaccinate NEPA: Teachers getting vaccinated to get back sooner to the classroom

ARCHBALD, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Scranton School District is working to get students and educators back in the classroom, but first they are trying to get hundreds of teachers vaccinated.

It’s been quite some time since children were heard in the hallways of Robert Morris Elementary School, outside of Issac Tripp Elementary School and inside the classroom at Frances Willard Elementary School.

“A lot of other schools have gone back already. Scranton is one of the last ones to go back. They did have a year to get ready for this day,” said Danielle Chesek, a parent.

Monday was the day Chesek’s first grader would have made the return to in-person at Issac Tripp Elementary School.

Late last month, the board pulled its decision for teachers and students to return after more than 50 teachers cited health-related concerns. Chesek has hope.

“We’re getting there. Unfortunately you know, some challenges got in the way but I think they are on the right track now,” said Chesek.

“The fact that our educators, all school personnel have the opportunity to access the vaccine is wonderful,” said President of the Scranton School board Katie Gilmartin.

Earlier this month, Governor Wolf announced Johnson & Johnson’s one dose vaccine will be administered by state-run intermediate units for educators.

Northeastern Educational Intermediate Unit 19 in Archbald expects to vaccinate more than five thousand. So far 550 Scranton teachers have registered.

“I hope it brings a sense of confidence and an extra layer of security. Everything you read says the best mitigation efforts are layered and this is certainty one more of that effort,” said Gilmartin.

Scranton teachers and paraprofessionals who registered for the vaccine should all have their shots by the end of tomorrow. Many phase 1-A eligible educators have received their shots already.

Now, a new plan to get teachers and students back in the classroom will be introduced at tonight’s 7:30 special meeting. The details have not been made public.