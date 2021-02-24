Vaccninate NEPA Banner

Vaccinate NEPA: St. Luke’s expediting vaccines to education employees who meet phase 1A criteria

Vaccinate NEPA
Posted: / Updated:

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — St. Luke’s Health Network is expediting COVID-19 vaccine access to area education employees.

To qualify for this expedited access, education employees must meet Pennsylvania’s Phase 1A eligibility criteria age — aged 16 to 64 with high-risk conditions, or anyone 65 and older.

St. Luke’s officials say the health network will be providing area school districts with a portion of available appointments while continuing to provide equitable distribution. On a weekly basis, St. Luke’s will contact eligible educators with notice of available appointments. 

Eligible educators can log in or create a St. Luke’s MyChart account. St. Luke’s has more COVID-19 vaccination information on its website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos