Vaccinate NEPA: St. Luke’s expediting vaccines to education employees who meet phase 1A criteria

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — St. Luke’s Health Network is expediting COVID-19 vaccine access to area education employees.

To qualify for this expedited access, education employees must meet Pennsylvania’s Phase 1A eligibility criteria age — aged 16 to 64 with high-risk conditions, or anyone 65 and older.

St. Luke’s officials say the health network will be providing area school districts with a portion of available appointments while continuing to provide equitable distribution. On a weekly basis, St. Luke’s will contact eligible educators with notice of available appointments.

Eligible educators can log in or create a St. Luke’s MyChart account. St. Luke’s has more COVID-19 vaccination information on its website.