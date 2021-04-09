Vaccinate NEPA: Some parts of PA see improvement in access to vaccines

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — COVID vaccine appointment issues are improving in some parts of Pennsylvania.

The vaccine rollout is hitting its stride in the northeastern-most part of the Keystone State. Jose Cotto was one of the first in line at a clinic in Wayne County Friday morning.

“It’s been a crazy year, people dropping dead. You know what I’m saying? And I had a relative of mine passed away because of COVID. I figured let me go get my injection and be on the safe side.”

After dealing with some vaccine hesitancy, Cotto says it was his wife who ultimately convinced him to stick out his arm.

“She kept haunting me, ‘Hey you gotta get it!’ I said ‘Listen, the only things I got to do is pay taxes and die.”

“I will say about an hour later, I had the appointment, for here.”

Plenty of people getting their first dose is here way Memorial most having waited, specifically to get the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

“I heard it was going to be here today, since I’m going to be traveling at the end of the month… To have my mind at ease,” said Catherine Hopkins.

The Hopkins were another couple who weren’t fully on board with the vaccine at first, but now believe it’s just a part of the return to normalcy.

“Visiting family and friends and you don’t, you just don’t want to pass it along. You want everybody to be safe and get on with our life basically,” said Charles Hopkins.

Staff at Wayne Memorial in Honesdale say they’ve noticed the uptick in supply and that means more shots in more arms.

“The hope is, is we can get the vaccinations out there, and begin to see a reduction in those emergency room arrivals and obviously the hospitalizations,” said James Pettinato, director of patient care services at Wayne Memorial Hospital.

“Keep your shirt on and just take your time and do what you got to do. Follow the rules and everything like that. Hopefully all of this will be over soon,” said Cotto.

Wayne Memorial now administers the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.