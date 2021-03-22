Vaccinate NEPA: Small pharmacies frustrated as bigger providers chosen for vaccine distribution

DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Pennsylvania announced last week they are shifting COVID-19 vaccine distribution to larger providers to speed up the process.

Eyewitness News stopped by The Medicine Shoppe in Dallas. They haven’t received shipments in the past couple weeks but they will need to give the second dose to some within the next few weeks.

In the past, the pharmacy was able to give about 40 a day and as many as 300 a week. Pharmacists say it is heartbreaking to turn their customers away. There are 3,000 people on their waiting list that still need a vaccine.

