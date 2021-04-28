Vaccinate NEPA: Montage Mountain clinic gives opportunity for younger population to get vaccinated

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Some mass vaccine sites are having multiple rounds of clinics, like The Pavilion at Montage Mountain, where another round of the Pfizer vaccine is helping a younger generation get back to normalcy.

As the event opened up Wednesday morning, plenty were waiting and filling the seats in the pavilion.

“I just think it’s a great opportunity for all the young kids to get vaccinated today,” said Maria Berretta, Old Forge resident.

The last time Hometown Healthcare of NEPA, Medicap Pharmacy and Lackawanna County got together for a mass vaccination clinic, we were only in group 1A of the vaccine rollout.

Appointments were hard to come by, accommodations had to be made for handicapped seniors — that’s no longer the case.

“I really just decided like not even a month ago to get it. So I mean, it kind of worked out well,” said 16-year-old Evan Berretta.

The Berrettas completed the set of family vaccinations with youngest Evan. His mother was relieved.

“It’s a little bit overwhelming, it’s good feeling that he’s not going to be quarantining so much, you know, I can kind of worry a little less, but still wear your mask,” said Maria Berretta.

The clinic is using the Pfizer vaccine, which allows high schoolers like Emily Olenchak to come and get vaccinated.

“I’m excited to know that I won’t be getting it again, because I had COVID. It wasn’t bad at all, but I had a lot of symptoms after that affected me more than during it,” said Olenchak.

As younger recipients leave with a first dose of the vaccine, some parents like Jim Purcell, can start looking forward to family trips and outings again.

“When it opened up it was a lot. It was a weight off everyone’s vaccines and yet. That was the hard part was finding a place to get to want to go on vacation and eat in a restaurant,” said Purcell.

Those getting vaccinated today will be back on May 19 for their second dose.