FILE – In this Jan. 5, 2021, file photo, healthcare worker receives a second Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot at Beaumont Health in Southfield, Mich. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Through a Federal Retail Pharmacy partnership, the Rite Aid in Scranton will now be providing COVID-19 vaccines.

The Rite Aid on South Washington Avenue will administer vaccines to select groups, including those 65 and older.

To schedule a vaccination appointment a hotline, 866-6740-4659, is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rite Aid also suggests visiting its vaccine website for more information.