Vaccinate NEPA: Scranton Fringe Festival to host vaccine clinic with live music

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Scranton Fringe Festival is hosting a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic for the public on Thursday, April 22 with second doses on Friday, May 14 in downtown Scranton.

The clinics will feature live music from regional musicians promoting the creative industry of Northeast PA.

Representatives from Rite Aid of Hamlin will administer a minimum of 200 Pfizer vaccines from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at AFA Gallery, 101 Penn Avenue.

Anyone 18 years old or older, or 16 and older with a legal guardian present can register for the event.