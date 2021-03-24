Vaccinate NEPA: Rural communities struggling to get vaccinated

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — 4.5 million vaccines have been administered in Pennsylvania. A sign that, hopefully, we’re nearing the end of the pandemic. But when narrowing down the vaccinated population, many rural communities feel they are being left out.

In Susquehanna County there are now only two providers to administer the vaccines, Price Chopper and Rite Aid, causing a slow process in getting people vaccinated here.

Susquehanna County has a population of more than 40,00 residents. Less than 3,000 of them are partially vaccinated, according to the state department of health’s website.

“A lot of the people who fit the 1A criteria that we can’t even get scheduled to take and get a vaccine,” said Alan Hall, Susquehanna County Commissioner.

Hall has been pushing Harrisburg to allocate vaccines for the county. He says his fight came before knowing one of the main hospitals in the county is no longer a vaccine provider.

“That puts us in a negative vaccine count in our county, because they did not increase the vaccine to the other providers they just took vaccines away from us,” said Hall.

The county and surrounding ones are of an older population. Multiple counties have been working with the Department of Health to have a countywide vaccine clinic.

“We’ve done all of our homework. We’ve established on how to do them, presented plans to FEMA and PEMA and everybody on how to do them and get them done in our area but yet again, they can’t get us the vaccines,” said Hall. “They’re trying to establish a regional area to go when our counties are ready and willing and we have the volunteers, the people to do the vaccines ourselves and get them to the people who can’t leave the area.”

Wyoming County commissioner Tom Henry says the frustration is mutual.

The Wolf administration is looking at a regional vaccination site at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre Township encompassing eight counties: Susquehanna, Bradford, Wayne, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Pike, Monroe and Carbon. The site would exclude Luzerne, according to state officials.

“We’re trying to convince Governor Wolf that’s not the right way to go. Not that we don’t feel that’s a good idea to get as many people vaccinated as possible. But, it does not work for all of our residents,” said Henry.

He says the elderly across the Northern Tier counties would have to travel great lengths in hopes to get a vaccine.

“An hour drive for most of our residents and it’s just not fair.”

County commissioners in Wyoming and Susquehanna Counties are in limbo when it comes to its Department of Health approved clinics. They say without vaccines, nothing can be done until the state allocates vaccines for the clinics.