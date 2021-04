Shown is a sign outside a Rite-Aid pharmacy in Steelton, Pa., Friday, March 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Rite Aid announced Friday that all locations in Pennsylvania would begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations.

You can schedule on their website and some limited walk-in appointments will be available.

Those under 18 can schedule here with a guardian’s consent.