Vaccinate NEPA: Questions about pre-existing conditions

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Dr. Jignesh Sheth, the chief medical officer for the Wright Center for Community Health in Scranton answered viewer questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Steve from Hanover Township asks: “I am 51 and I have high blood pressure, do I qualify for the vaccine?”

“Anyone under the age of 65 if they have chronic conditions they qualify for the vaccine. So, in that case I would say Hypertension would be a chronic condition and she would quality. There are other factors you can look at one of them being weight, because anyone with a BMI over 30 is qualified for the vaccine as well so, usually a chronic condition that comes to mind is heart disease, lung disease, and cancer and so on,” Dr. Jingnesh Sheth, Chief Medical Officer for the Wright Center for Community Health said.

“But please remember patients who are smokers and who have BMI greater than 30 are considered high risk and they are considered high risk because that the population we have seen across the world that develop complication more commonly than others if they get coronavirus infection hence they are categorized as 1-A – hence they categorized over other people to get the vaccine.”

