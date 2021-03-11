Vaccinate NEPA: Qualifying for the vaccine

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Eyewitness News asked Doctor Stan Martin, Geisinger’s Director of Infectious Diseases about qualifying for the COVID-19 vaccine.

A viewer asks: “I’m 51 and I have high blood pressure. Do I qualify for the shot now?”

“Unfortunately with just high blood pressure, you may not qualify just yet. As you get older, you would certainly qualify. If you had complications from blood pressure, such as heart problems or other diseases, you might then qualify. So talk to your doctor and stay in touch with your providers and the websites for when you might be eligible,” Dr. Martin said.

