Vaccinate NEPA: Pregnancy and receiving the COVID-19 vaccine

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Eyewitness News asked Dr. Stan Martin, the Director of Infectious Diseases for Geisinger, about getting a coronavirus vaccine while pregnant.

A viewer asked: “I am pregnant. Should I get the vaccine? Will it harm my baby?”

“That’s a really good question. Unfortunately pregnant women were not included in the clinical studies with these vaccines. These vaccines however do not contain live viruses, which can be found in other vaccines which we do try to avoid during pregnancy. As far as we know, there is no harm to the fetus or to the mother, uh, but further studies are on going. Societies like the American Obstetrics and Gynecology are still recommending pregnant women who are at risk to get vaccinated,” Dr. Martin said.

If you have a question for one of our doctors, fill out our Vaccinate NEPA form.