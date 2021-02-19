Vaccinate NEPA: Pike County Community Vaccination Clinic to be rescheduled

PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — On Friday, the Wolf Administration along with Pike County Officials announced the Pike County Community Vaccination Clinic planned for Feb. 20 at Delaware Valley High School is being rescheduled.

“With Moderna vaccine not shipping this week due to the adverse weather, we must reschedule this vital clinic to vaccinate Pike County residents,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said.

The release states the cause of the postponement is due to the effects of significant winter weather impacting the shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Officials say the clinic will be rescheduled in the upcoming week and all those who were scheduled to attend will be notified by both phone and email.