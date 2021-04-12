Vaccinate NEPA: Pennsylvanians in Phase 1C now eligible, including bank tellers

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Pennsylvanians rolls into Phase 1C Monday April 12, meaning hundreds of thousands more people will be able to sign up.





All eligible can now schedule appointments, including those in the following categories:

Transportation and Logistics

Water and Wastewater

Food Service

Shelter and Housing

Finance, including bank tellers and insurance carriers

Information Technology and Communication

Energy, including Nuclear Reactors

Legal

Federal, state, county and local government workers, including county election workers, elected officials and members of the judiciary and their staff

News Media

Public Safety

Public Health Workers

Eyewitness News reporter Julie Dunphy spoke with employees at Choice One Federal Credit Union about being eligible today, at the same time they open back up to in-person banking.

That story airs tonight on Eyewitness News at 6 p.m.