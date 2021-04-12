Vaccinate NEPA: Pennsylvanians in Phase 1C now eligible, including bank tellers

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Pennsylvanians rolls into Phase 1C Monday April 12, meaning hundreds of thousands more people will be able to sign up.
All eligible can now schedule appointments, including those in the following categories:
- Transportation and Logistics
- Water and Wastewater
- Food Service
- Shelter and Housing
- Finance, including bank tellers and insurance carriers
- Information Technology and Communication
- Energy, including Nuclear Reactors
- Legal
- Federal, state, county and local government workers, including county election workers, elected officials and members of the judiciary and their staff
- News Media
- Public Safety
- Public Health Workers
Eyewitness News reporter Julie Dunphy spoke with employees at Choice One Federal Credit Union about being eligible today, at the same time they open back up to in-person banking.
That story airs tonight on Eyewitness News at 6 p.m.
