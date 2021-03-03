Vaccinate NEPA: Pennsylvania National Guard to assist with regional community vaccination sites

University of Pittsburgh Pharmacy student Edith Wang loads a syringe with a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, during a vaccination clinic hosted by the University of Pittsburgh and the Allegheny County Health Department at the Petersen Events Center, in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. The clinic, staffed by Pitt faculty and students from Pharmacy, Nursing, Medicine, and Health and Rehabilitation Sciences, will vaccinate some 800 personnel, over two days, who are work in healthcare roles, including students from Chatham College, Community College of Allegheny County, Duquesne University, LaRoche University, Pittsburgh Technical College and Pitt who work with patients. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Governor Wolf signed House Bill 326 on Wednesday which permits the Pennsylvania National Guard (PANG) and the Pennsylvania Department of Health to develop plans for community regional vaccination sites.

The PANG will be incorporated into vaccination strategy to account vaccine availability and other vital measures for operation.

The community distribution includes: pharmaceuticals, medical equipment and supplies and vaccines for a virus, specifically COVID-19.

“This bill will support the National Guard and other state agencies in the planning process for community vaccination clinics once supply of COVID-19 vaccines increases,” Gov. Wolf said. “This service will help further expedite getting vaccine to Pennsylvanians across the state.” Gov. Wolf’s statement from a press release

House Bills 12 and 16 were also signed by Wolf on Wednesday.