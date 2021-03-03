Vaccinate NEPA: Pennsylvania National Guard to assist with regional community vaccination sites

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Governor Wolf signed House Bill 326 on Wednesday which permits the Pennsylvania National Guard (PANG) and the Pennsylvania Department of Health to develop plans for community regional vaccination sites.
The PANG will be incorporated into vaccination strategy to account vaccine availability and other vital measures for operation.
The community distribution includes: pharmaceuticals, medical equipment and supplies and vaccines for a virus, specifically COVID-19.
“This bill will support the National Guard and other state agencies in the planning process for community vaccination clinics once supply of COVID-19 vaccines increases,” Gov. Wolf said. “This service will help further expedite getting vaccine to Pennsylvanians across the state.”Gov. Wolf’s statement from a press release
House Bills 12 and 16 were also signed by Wolf on Wednesday.
