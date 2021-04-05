Vaccinate NEPA: PA residents who work in NY eligible for vaccine Tuesday

NEW YORK (WBRE/WYOU-TV) If you are a Pennsylvania resident who works in New York state, you may be eligible to receive a vaccine sooner than you thought.
Those over the age of 18, who work in New York will now be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in New York, starting Tuesday, April 6, according to a press release from Guthrie hospitals.
You can make an appointment at one of Guthrie’s vaccine clinics by calling 607-734-3929 or 866-GUTHRIE or by scheduling one on their website.
Click here to see a list of all New York State-run vaccination sites with appointments available.
An appointment is required for all locations.
