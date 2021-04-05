Vaccninate NEPA Banner

Vaccinate NEPA: PA residents who work in NY eligible for vaccine Tuesday

Vaccinate NEPA
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK, NEW YORK (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (WBRE/WYOU-TV) If you are a Pennsylvania resident who works in New York state, you may be eligible to receive a vaccine sooner than you thought.

Those over the age of 18, who work in New York will now be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in New York, starting Tuesday, April 6, according to a press release from Guthrie hospitals.

You can make an appointment at one of Guthrie’s vaccine clinics by calling 607-734-3929 or 866-GUTHRIE or by scheduling one on their website.

Click here to see a list of all New York State-run vaccination sites with appointments available.

An appointment is required for all locations.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos