Vaccinate NEPA: PA expands program with Rite Aid Pharmacy to vaccinate those in long-term services and supports program

A healthcare worker working with the Florida Department of Health in Broward administers a Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine to Nancy Mathews, 90, at the John Knox Village Continuing Care Retirement Community on January 6 in Pompano Beach, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Department of Human Services (DHS) Secretary Teresa Miller announced Tuesday that Pennsylvania will be expanding its partnership with Rite Aid Pharmacy to vaccinate 9,000 people living with physical disabilities, and seniors taking part in DHS’ home and community-based long-term services and supports program.

Vaccination clinics will take place through March and April.

“As Pennsylvania continues to make progress vaccinating people in Phase 1A, we know that there are people who want a vaccine, but may need extra help to safely get to a vaccination site. These clinics will ease access for people who may not be as well-resourced or connected to other options for vaccines, and because of this, ensure people who are most at-risk are safe and vaccinated,” said Secretary Miller.

Pennsylvania established a partnership with Rite Aid to administer COVID-19 vaccinations to residents and staff of DHS-licensed long-term settings serving seniors, people with intellectual disabilities, and people with mental illness and other behavioral needs.