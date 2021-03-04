Vaccinate NEPA: More information on the state’s plan to vaccinate teachers and staff

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Pennsylvania Departments of Health and Education along with PEMA provided more information Thursday morning on a plan to vaccinate Pre-K through 12th grade teachers and other school staff with the recently-approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

That plan first announced Wednesday by the Wolf administration includes offering the single-dose vaccine to all public and non-public Pennsylvania teachers, child care workers and school staff. The state expects to receive nearly 95,000 doses of the J & J vaccine by the end of the week and will prioritize vulnerable populations first.

There will be at least one vaccination site per Intermediate Unit dedicated to vaccinating school personnel and should be operational between March 10 and 13 with daily vaccinations.

Pennsylvania is also partnering with the Retail Pharmacy Program which includes Rite Aid, Walmart and Topco to contact child care workers and schedule their vaccine appointments starting today.

