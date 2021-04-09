Vaccinate NEPA: Monroe-Noxen Health Center opens 100 slots for vaccine appointments

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Wilkes-Barre VA will be holding a vaccine clinic on Wednesday, April 14th from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

They prefer pre-registration by calling (570) 830-7076 (Monday-Friday between 8 a.m. and 8:30 p.m.) but walk-in appointments will also be available.