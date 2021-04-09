Vaccinate NEPA: Monroe-Noxen Health Center opens 100 slots for vaccine appointments

NOXEN, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Monroe-Noxen Health Center will be holding a trial vaccine clinic for 100 patients of the health center Friday.
It is the precursor to next week’s larger COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Lake Winola Fire Company firehouse in Falls, Wyoming County on Wednesday April 14th by appointment only.
To schedule an appointment, call 570-704-4117.
