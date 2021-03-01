Vaccinate NEPA: Missing the second dose of the vaccine

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Today Allison Hess, the Vice President of Health Services for Geisinger, answers our next question about the COVID-19 vaccine.

A viewer asks: “If I miss the second shot, do I have to start over again?”

“That’s a great question, and based on new guidance from the CDC that was recently released, both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines can be administered up to six weeks after the first dose, but even you can go beyond that six week interval, there’s no need to restart the series, you should get it as soon as you can, and we’ll continue to recommend and schedule within those approved intervals,” Hess explained.

If you have a question for one of our doctors, fill out our Vaccinate NEPA form.