Vaccinate NEPA: Mass vaccination sites prepare in Luzerne County

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A mass COVID-19 vaccination site is making it’s way to Luzerne County this week, aimed at getting the vaccine into the arms of older Pennsylvanians.

It’s being held at Hanover Area Junior Senior High School beginning Tuesday.

From Tuesday March 9 to Thursday March 11, the gymnasium will be bustling as hundreds come to receive their COVID-19 vaccine. The clinic is a partnership between the state department of aging, the federal government and Walmart’s pharmacy.

This week, Walmart will give nearly 1,200 people in phase 1A the Pfizer COVID-19.

On Monday, Walmart employees began to set up the clinic inside the Hanover Area Junior-Senior High School gymnasium.

The superintendent of Hanover Area School District says they were contacted by state Senator John Yudichak’s office to be a host.

“I was all too happy to oblidge as we are trying to get students back to school and the best way to do that is to continually vaccinate the folks within our community,” said Hanover Area School District Superintendent Nate Barrett.

A Walmart pharmacist in charge of the site says they goal is to give five shots every five minutes. That means every minute, someone will get their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

The vaccine clinic is by appointment only, which are set up through the Pennsylvania Department of Aging’s PA link.

Those who get appointments this week, will receive their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine March 30,31, or April 1.

“In hopes that we get 1150 folks within our community and the region vaccinated so hopefully that puts a good dent in to people being immunized,” said Superintendent Barrett.

Walmart pharmacists remind those who do not have an appointment, you cannot be taken off the street and you will be told to call PA Link to Aging and Disability Resource Center Toll-Free Helpline at 1-800-753-8827.

A limited number of students are back at Hanover Area Junior-Senior High School, but safety is Barett’s number one concern this week.

“A uniform security company is coming in this is going to be blocked off there is going to be no mingling whatsoever with the general population coming in to be near our students or staff ,” said Barett.

Eyewitness News was told that the appointments were already filled as of Monday morning.

Many are frustrated from being turned away. We are working on getting some answers for you from the Pennsylvania Department of Aging.