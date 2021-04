FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Nockley Family Pharmacy is hosting a drive-thru vaccine clinic.

On Wednesday April 28 the pharmacy is holding the clinic at Exaltation of the Holy Cross Church from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Those interested in this clinic must register by Tuesday, April 27. To register call (570) 208-5500. The Moderna vaccine will be administered.