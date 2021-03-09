Vaccinate NEPA: Luzerne County Intermediate Unit to begin vaccinating teachers, school staff

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Pennsylvania’s 28 Intermediate Units are preparing to vaccinate teachers and school staff against COVID-19.





One of those is Luzerne Intermediate Unit 18 in Kingston which has already begun setting up areas in the building for the clinic. Six shot stations and two observation rooms will be available to carry out the clinic.

Roughly 5,000 teachers and other staff from both Luzerne and Wyoming Counties will begin receiving the shots starting this Friday.

