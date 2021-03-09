Vaccninate NEPA Banner

Vaccinate NEPA: Luzerne County Intermediate Unit to begin vaccinating teachers, school staff

Vaccinate NEPA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Pennsylvania’s 28 Intermediate Units are preparing to vaccinate teachers and school staff against COVID-19.

One of those is Luzerne Intermediate Unit 18 in Kingston which has already begun setting up areas in the building for the clinic. Six shot stations and two observation rooms will be available to carry out the clinic.

Roughly 5,000 teachers and other staff from both Luzerne and Wyoming Counties will begin receiving the shots starting this Friday.

Mark Hiller will have more on the vaccination efforts on Eyewitness News at 7 p.m. on WYOU.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos