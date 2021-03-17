Vaccinate NEPA: Luzerne County couple able to get vaccinated after frustrating wait

BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — It’s a reversal of fortune for a couple profiled last week in an Eyewitness News Vaccinate NEPA report.

Bud & Gail Abrams of Bear Creek Township were struggling to get the COVID vaccine even though they both qualified.







After our report last Thursday, they contacted the Area Agency on Aging and were placed on a waiting list. The Abrams were notified the following day by email that vaccine was available for them.

The Abrams received their first shots of the Pfizer vaccine last weekend. Their good news is a sign of things to come according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

