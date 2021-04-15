Vaccinate NEPA: Lackawanna County pharmacy providing COVID-19 vaccines April 18th

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local pharmacy is offering COVID-19 vaccines to Pennsylvania adults this Sunday.

DePietro’s Pharmacy is offering Moderna vaccines Sunday, April 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Greater Scranton YMCA at 7006 North Blakely Street in Dunmore.

“Our team works nonstop — not just for our customers, but for the entire community. We’ve been vocal advocates to ‘flip the script,’ change the way people think about healthcare, and elevate the role of independent pharmacies in the state’s vaccination strategy. Our team is incredibly eager to do our part this coming Sunday in partnership with the Greater Scranton YMCA,” DePietro’s Pharmacy owner Tom DePietro said in a press release.

Appointments are required and walk-ins cannot be accommodated. You schedule an appointment online at depietrospharmacy.com or by calling 570-209-7440.

For those who receive a Moderna vaccine for the first time on Sunday, the second dose will automatically be scheduled.