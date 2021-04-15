Vaccinate NEPA: Local pharmacy now accepting vaccine appointments

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Nockley Family Pharmacy in Scranton and Hanover Township is currently accepting vaccine appointments, the pharmacy announced Thursday.

They say they have received a limited number of Moderna doses. They are accepting appointments for immediate vaccinations.

To check availability for an appointment, call:

Hanover Township: (570) 208-5500

Scranton: (570) 207-1318