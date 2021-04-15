Vaccinate NEPA: Local pharmacy now accepting vaccine appointments

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Nockley Family Pharmacy in Scranton and Hanover Township is currently accepting vaccine appointments, the pharmacy announced Thursday.
They say they have received a limited number of Moderna doses. They are accepting appointments for immediate vaccinations.
To check availability for an appointment, call:
Hanover Township: (570) 208-5500
Scranton: (570) 207-1318
- Vaccinate NEPA: Lackawanna County pharmacy providing COVID-19 vaccines April 18th
- Police: Luzerne County inmate ordered murder-for-hire of informant, detectives
- Columbia County couple charged with fraud for Paycheck Protection Program laundering scheme
- Snyder County man finds gun in dump, accidentally shoots himself, police say
- Tractor trailer catches fire on Route 84 in Lackawanna County