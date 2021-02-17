Vaccinate NEPA: Local pharmacy concerned they won’t receive enough vaccines to meet demand

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The supply of COVID-19 vaccine is causing frustration for patients seeking their first dose from a Wilkes-Barre pharmacy.

Harrold’s Pharmacy began administering shots to help prevent COVID-19 in late January, and within the first two weeks, had vaccinated 300 patients with their first dose. Since then, the pharmacy has been unable to receive more vaccine for first doses but remains on track to complete second doses.





Pharmacist and owner Bruce Lefkowitz is concerned Harrold’s will not receive vaccine to accommodate roughly 4,000 patients who added their names to a waiting list seeking the initial dose.

Reporter Mark Hiller will have the story on Eyewitness News at 6 p.m.