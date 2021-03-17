Vaccinate NEPA: Gerrity’s vaccinates employees and immediate family

WYOMING, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Gerrity’s Supermarkets and Gerrity’s Ace Hardware have partnered with a local physician to help vaccinate eligible employees and their immediate families with the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Gerrity’s on Wyoming Ave in Wyoming was busy as the line for the vaccine was in operation from 7:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Joe Fasula, co-owner of Gerrity’s, says they are thrilled to provide their workers and immediate families with the vaccine and the response has been well-received.

