Vaccinate NEPA: Lehigh Valley Hospital Hazleton announces available vaccine appointments

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Lehigh Valley Hospital (LVH)–Hazleton announced on Wednesday that they have appointments available for those in Pennsylvania’s Phase 1A.

Phase 1A includes:

  • Health workers
  • Staff and patients at long-term care facilities
  • People over age 65
  • People under 65 with qualifying medical condition

To secure an appointment, you can call (833) 584-6283 or sign up for the health network’s patient portal.

