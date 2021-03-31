Vaccinate NEPA: Lehigh Valley Hospital Hazleton announces available vaccine appointments

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Lehigh Valley Hospital (LVH)–Hazleton announced on Wednesday that they have appointments available for those in Pennsylvania’s Phase 1A.
Phase 1A includes:
- Health workers
- Staff and patients at long-term care facilities
- People over age 65
- People under 65 with qualifying medical condition
To secure an appointment, you can call (833) 584-6283 or sign up for the health network’s patient portal.
