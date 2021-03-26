Vaccinate NEPA: Lackawanna County withholding money from Wright Center for vaccinations of county employees

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Lackawanna County’s Controller Gary DiBileo is withholding more than $24,000 from the Wright Center. That money would pay for county employees and seniors in the county to get vaccinated through the center.

This comes as the Wright Center is charging patients an office visit fee for people looking to get the vaccine.

For the county, they have a contract with the center to provide the vaccines to eligible county employees and a contract with the county’s Area Agency on Aging. The agreement for employees to get vaccinated have the county paying $100 for an office visit for the first vaccine and then $50 for the second.

After controversy surrounding the Wright Center’s billing practices, the county decided to stop paying their bill, for employee vaccinations, to the center until the Department of Health can determine if its fees are acceptable or not.

The Wright Center told Dibileo that they will be refunding the county $11,100.

The county has already shelled out that money for 110 employees who have been vaccinated. However the county has withheld an additional +$24,000 for the remaining 240 who have also been vaccinated. A total of 350+ employees out of 1,100 have already been vaccinated under phase 1A.

The Department of Health pulled the Wright Center as a vaccine provider earlier this week. The reasoning is unknown. The county solicitor may know more after the meeting.