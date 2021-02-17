Vaccninate NEPA Banner

Vaccinate NEPA: Lackawanna County sets up vaccine appointment service by phone for seniors

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Lackawanna County has come up with a three digit option to help seniors who are struggling to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine. The county has partnered with Family Service Association to help seniors schedule those appointments by calling 211.

Residents 65 and older just need to inform the 211 operator where among the six participating providers, which includes Scranton Primary Health Care Center, they would like to receive the vaccine.

Seniors are then put on a waiting list and notified when the vaccine is available. Lackawanna County Area Agency on Aging Director Jason Kavulich says last week’s launch resulted in nearly 1000 vaccines scheduled.

