DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – A Lackawanna County pharmacy is teaming up with the YMCA to host a vaccination clinic in the fight against COVID-19.

The clinic is happening Sunday at the Greater Scranton YMCA in Dunmore.

DePietro’s Pharmacy will administer first doses of the Moderna Vaccine to anyone interested in getting it.

You must first schedule an appointment online or by calling 570-209-744.