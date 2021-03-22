Vaccinate NEPA: Lack of vaccines at small pharmacies impacts older residents

SHAVERTOWN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The elderly are largely affected by the state’s decision to cut off certain small pharmacies from vaccine supply.

Residents at Trucksville Manor were trying to get the Medicine Shoppe to deliver the vaccine to them, but now that pharmacy will no longer receive the vaccine.





Eyewitness News spoke to some residents who can’t seem to get through on a waiting list and have trouble getting a ride to a larger location. They say it would be easier if their small pharmacy had it.

Eyewitness News reporter Julie Dunphy has their story tonight on Eyewitness News.