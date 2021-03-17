Vaccinate NEPA: Is the vaccine safe for people with various syndromes?

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Eyewitness News asked Dr. Pragya Dhaubhadel, the Director of Infection Prevention and Control for Geisinger Northeast, if you have been recommended to not get the Flu vaccine, should you get the COVID vaccine?

Linda from Drums asks, “I had Guillain-Barre syndrome a few years ago. Since then, I’ve been advised to not take the flu vaccine. Is the COVID vaccine safe for me?”

“Linda, COVID vaccine is not congregated for people who have or have had various syndromes. There is no known adverse reaction to people who have this syndrome. In fact, if you meet eligible criteria, it is recommended that you get your COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Dhaubhadel.

If you have a question for one of our doctors, fill out our Vaccinate NEPA form.