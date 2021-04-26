Vaccinate NEPA: Initiatives to get homebound Pennsylvanians vaccinated

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf speaking with the press. As Pennsylvania continues its accelerated COVID-19 vaccination plan, Pennsylvanians who are not able to leave their homes must be reached, and various state agencies and community groups are helping. Governor Tom Wolf visited Reading to talk about how the state and its partners are using various means to reach people not able to leave home to be vaccinated against COVID-19. APRIL 26, 2021 – READING, PA

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The state Department of Health, Health Agencies, Community Partners and Governor Tom Wolf are using various means to reach people not able to leave home to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Collaborative efforts through the Department of Human Services or the Department of Aging are taking place to locate those who cannot leave their homes and get them vaccinated against COVID-19. This includes those who are not receiving services through these departments.

“We’re all working together to reach out to this population that can be hard to pinpoint. It’s very important to me and to everyone here today that we make this concerted effort to reach out to this group of Pennsylvanians who have been particularly hard-hit by the isolation that comes with a pandemic,” Gov. Wolf said. “We are committed to finding every way to reach Pennsylvanians who cannot leave their homes and give them equitable access to the COVID-19 vaccine.”