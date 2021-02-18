Vaccinate NEPA: If I had COVID-19, do I still need the vaccine?

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Today we’re asking Doctor Jignesh Sheth, chief medical officer for the Wright Center for Community Health in Scranton our next question about the COVID-19 vaccine.

A viewer asks: If I had COVID-19, do I still need the vaccination?

“100 percent. The reason being we do not know how long the antibodies that are developed as a result of the actual infection last in the body. There are studies that say that as much as in 30 days the antibodies are at the level where they are no longer protective. Some studies say 90 days is usually the time when the levels go down where they are no longer effective to protecting future infection. So the recommendation from the CDC is once the patient is through the 14-day quarantine period after inquiring an infection and as long as they are asymptomatic and don’t have any active signs of COVID-19 they are eligible to get the vaccine. So the previous CDC rule of waiting 90 days is no longer valid. So as soon as the vaccine was launched, the CDC said as soon as the quarantine period is over you can go and get the vaccine,” Dr. Sheth said.

