Vaccinate NEPA: If I don’t get symptoms, did the vaccine work?

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Eyewitness News asked Geisinger’s chief medical officer for surgical services, Doctor Alfred Casale, about getting symptoms with the vaccine.

Shirley from Weatherly asks, “I heard if you get symptoms after getting the vaccine, it means the vaccine is doing it’s job. If you get no symptoms after getting vaccinated, does that mean it didn’t work?”

“Shirley, thanks for that question, and I can reassure you that first of all, no that’s not a problem. Only about 10-15-percent of people after a vaccine, typically after the second vaccine, and often of the Moderna vaccine, get symptoms more than a little arm soreness. Some of those symptoms can be muscle aches and pains, fever, but I can assure you that even if you don’t get those symptoms, it is very, very likely that the vaccine is going to protect you about 95-percent of the time,” said Dr. Casale.

