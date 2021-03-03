Vaccinate NEPA: How to sign up for a vaccine

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Eyewitness News asked Allison Hess, vice president of health services at Geisinger, how to get an appointment.

A viewer asks: “How do I sign up? I can’t seem to find an appointment.”

“Yeah so if you go to our website, which is Geisinger.org\covidvax, ‘V-A-X’, you can see a lot of information on who is eligible and how to sign up for the vaccine. Currently there aren’t appointments available, but this site would let you see when appointments do become available and how to schedule. In preparation for when appointments do become available you do have to make sure you have a my Geisinger account. You don’t have to be a Geisinger patient, but you do need to have the account set up. So in preparation you can start the process for doing that and that information is available on that site as well. In addition there’s frequently asked questions about the vaccine and other important information,” said Hess.

