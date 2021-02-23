Vaccinate NEPA: Guthrie to open vaccination clinics in Bradford County

SAYRE, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Guthrie announced on Tuesday that several COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be open for scheduling starting this week.
On Thursday, February 25, Guthrie will begin scheduling for the following clinics at 8 a.m.:
- Friday, February 26: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Monday, March 1: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Wednesday, March 3: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Monday, March 8: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Tuesday, March 9: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
The vaccines will be administered at the former Kmart building at 2900 Elmira St. in Sayre.
An appointment is necessary, walk-ins will not be accepted.
Appointments are eligible for individuals ages 65 and up and those between the ages of 18 and 64 with co-morbid conditions identified by New York and Pennsylvania Departments of Health.
Those who are eligible can schedule their appointment through eGuthrie, or by calling Centralized Scheduling at 866-488-4743.
If you do not already have an account, you sign up for one at eGuthrie.org.
For help signing up or any additional questions, you can call eGuthrie assistance at (855)-348-8474.
