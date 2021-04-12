Vaccinate NEPA: Guthrie to host vaccine clinic with walk-in slots available

SAYRE, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The PA Dept. of Health announced Monday that Pennsylvanians 16 and older would become eligible to be vaccinated on Tuesday, April 13 regardless of occupation or health condition.

Guthrie Health System has announced that they will be holding a vaccine event at 2900 Elmira Street in Sayre at these times:

Tuesday, April 13, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Wednesday, April 14, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Thursday, April 15, 9 a.m. – to 6 p.m.

Friday, April 16, 9 a.m. – to 6 p.m.

There will be walk-ins available but they encourage appointments. Those can be made either online or by phone at 866-488-4743. Those under 18 seeking a vaccine will need to call. Online scheduling is not available for those residents.

Also to be noted is that parental consent is needed for those under 18. The parent may either accompany their child or give consent over the phone for the vaccine to be administered.