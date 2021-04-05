Vaccinate NEPA: Guthrie holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Corning, Southport

(WETM) – Guthrie will be holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week in Corning and Southport New York.

Guthrie Corning Hospital: 1 Guthrie Drive (Moderna Vaccine) – Tuesday, April 6, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Those who live or work in New York state should click here to determine eligibility and schedule an appointment. This also includes any New Yorker over the age of 18: as deemed eligible as of April 6.

Southport: 1336 Cedar Street (Johnson & Johnson Vaccine) –

Tuesday, April 6, 1-4 p.m.

Wednesday, April 7, 1-4 p.m.

Thursday, April 8, 1-4 p.m.

Friday, April 9, 1-4 p.m.

Those who live or work in New York state should call 607-734-3929 or 866-GUTHRIE (866-488-4743) to schedule an appointment. This also includes any New Yorker over the age of 18: as deemed eligible as of April 6th.