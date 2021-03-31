Vaccninate NEPA Banner

Vaccinate NEPA: Grocery store workers react to new vaccine rollout plan

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Grocery store workers have played an essential role throughout the pandemic.

They’ve been stocking the shelves, cleaning and keeping the places where we get our food safe for over a year now.

Wednesday, Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam announced grocery store workers are part of the targeted groups that are now eligible to schedule appointments for vaccine.

Tonight, WBRE 28/WYOU 22 Eyewitness News reporter Madonna Mantione talks with the frontline workers at a local grocery store to get their reaction to the announcement at 11.

