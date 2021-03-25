Vaccinate NEPA: Governor Wolf tours local healthcare center, boasts vaccine numbers

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Governor Wolf made his way to Lackawanna County Thursday to tout the state’s vaccine rollout.

He took a tour of Scranton Primary Healthcare Center. He says the center is a shining example of how providers should be working diligently to vaccinate Pennsylvanians.

Wolf caught up with a few patients during his visit to the center.

“Given the constraints we operate in, the supply that is not up to demand, the logistical challenges, the fact that we have to find good places like this to make sure we’re getting shots into arms all across the state, could we have done a better job? I don’t think so,” he said.

When asked about Pennsylvania ranking 35th in the country for the percentage of the 65 plus population receiving their first dose of the vaccine, Governor Wolf said our numbers were wrong.

“I think that’s out of date, you ought to look at the CDC as of today it’s actually, we’re 15th,” Wolf said.

FACT CHECK: We did look at the CDC’s data as of March 25. An interactive map on their website shows Pennsylvania, indeed, ranking 35th after gathering and ranking the percentages ourselves. Not to mention the state ranking 46th in the country for the percentage of the 65 plus population being fully vaccinated.

He says, at the end of the day, it all comes down to supply.

“The chief problem is that we still don’t have enough supply, but each week that keeps growing and each week we can do a little more to get this out,” Wolf said.

Many people have faced difficulties receiving not only their first, but second dose of the vaccine. The CEO of the center says they have given several people their second shot even when his site didn’t administer their first dose.

“When you have a senior citizen calling you on the phone crying hysterically that they’re concerned about being protected, you do what you can,” said CEO Joseph Hollander.

Governor Wolf and Hollander had the same message — that they’re both doing whatever they can to vaccinate our most vulnerable population.

The Department of Health signed an order today, partnering vaccine providers with Area Agencies on Aging to make sure everyone in phase 1A is able to get scheduled to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.