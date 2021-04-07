Vaccinate NEPA: Gen Z interest in getting COVID vaccine plummets according to NBC poll

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — According to a recent NBC poll, interest among the Gen Z population (24 and younger) to get the COVID vaccine is plummeting.

It’s a startling turn of events since the pandemic started when only 5% of the Gen Z population polled said they would not get the vaccine. Now, that number has risen to 26% according to new NBC data.





Tonight, Eyewitness News will sample opinions among students at Wilkes University about what is feeding this vaccine hesitancy and get expert advice from the American Association of Medical Colleges (AAMC) on what is at stake.

Reporter Mark Hiller will have the story tonight on Eyewitness News at 6 p.m.